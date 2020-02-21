Noticias de Mercados
February 21, 2020 / 10:14 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as new coronavirus cases jump; Indonesia down 1%

Arundhati Dutta

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Thailand sole gainer in the region
    * Indonesia snaps 4-day winning streak

    By Arundhati Dutta
    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Friday, with Indonesia losing the most, as a sharp rise
in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere dented the
appeal of riskier assets.
    South Korea reported 52 new virus infections on Friday,
while the number of new cases in mainland China also jumped,
escalating fears over the impact of the epidemic that has
already prompted regional central banks to cut growth targets
and lower interest rates. 
    "If the coronavirus emergency loiters through all of Q1 and
part of Q2, the steady procession of companies globally
announcing material impacts on either their revenues, or supply
chains, could turn into a flood," Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at
OANDA, said in a note. 
    The Indonesian benckmark dropped 1%, snapping four
straight days of gains, dragged by losses in consumer staples.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk shed 2.5%.
    Bank Indonesia on Thursday lowered the country's growth
outlook for 2020, citing virus concerns, following similar
downgrades by Singapore and Thailand.
    Philippine stocks closed down 0.6%, with electric
utility Manila Electric Co dropping 3.2%.
    Shares in Vietnam ended 0.5% lower on weakness in
financial stocks.
    Vietnam's manufacturing sector is suffering supply chain
issues caused by the epidemic, the Ministry of Industry and
Trade told Reuters on Friday.    
    Singaporean shares edged down 0.4% and lost 1.1% for
the week, snapping two straight weekly gains.  
    Bucking the trend, Thai shares erased early losses
to end 0.3% higher.
     However, the index posted its biggest weekly loss since
late January as the country's central bank projected a grim
outlook for economic growth this year.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3181.03   3198.68         -0.55
 Bangkok                1495.09   1491.24         0.26
 Manila                 7369.78   7413            -0.58
 Jakarta                5882.255  5942.487        -1.01
 Kuala Lumpur           1531.2    1534.98         -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh            933.09    938.13          -0.54
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3181.03   3222.83         -1.30
 Bangkok                1495.09   1579.84         -5.36
 Manila                 7369.78   7,815.26        -5.70
 Jakarta                5882.255  6,299.54        -6.62
 Kuala Lumpur           1531.2    1588.76         -3.62
 Ho Chi Minh            933.09    960.99          -2.90
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below