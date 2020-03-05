SE Asia Stocks-Thailand rises on rate cut prospects; others post slim gains

* Lower-than-expected Thai inflation boosts rate cut prospects * Indonesia loses after gaining more than 5% over last 2 sessions By Shruti Sonal March 5 (Reuters) - Thailand shares closed at their highest level in a week on Thursday after lower-than-expected inflation lifted rate cut hopes, while other Southeast Asian markets eked out marginal gains as concerns over the impact of the coronavirus lingered. The Thai benchmark closed up 0.9%, as the February inflation data came in ahead of the Bank of Thailand's policy meeting scheduled for later in the month. "The big picture is that the combination of weak price pressures, heightened growth risks, and rising pressure for a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 outbreak suggests a further rate cut by the Bank of Thailand now looks more likely than not", ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note. Risk sentiment across Asian markets was boosted by U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden's success in the Democratic primaries and robust U.S. services sector data for February. Gains were however capped as the global spread of the virus fuelled growth warnings. The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that the epidemic has crushed hopes for stronger growth this year. Adding to worries, a Reuters poll showed that China's exports and imports likely tumbled in the first two months of the year, as businesses and global supply chains were disrupted. China is the region's biggest trading partner. The Philippine benchmark ended 0.3% higher, after rising as much as 1% during the session, shrugging off data that showed annual inflation slowed for the first time in four months in February. Restaurant operator Jollibee Foods Corp rose over 5% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the index. The Vietnamese index also strengthened, held firm by gains in energy stocks after oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC meeting to discuss supply cuts. Indonesian equities, which had gained over 5% over last two sessions, ended marginally lower on losses in financials. Bank Mega Tbk PT and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT shed over 4% and 2%, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3018.27 3025.03 -0.22 Bangkok 1390.83 1378.61 0.89 Manila 6884.77 6867.26 0.25 Jakarta 5638.13 5650.136 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1491.03 1489.95 0.07 Ho Chi Minh 893.31 889.37 0.44 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 3018.27 3222.83 -6.35 Bangkok 1390.83 1579.84 -11.96 Manila 6884.77 7,815.26 -11.91 Jakarta 5638.13 6,299.54 -10.50 Kuala Lumpur 1491.03 1588.76 -6.15 Ho Chi Minh 893.31 960.99 -7.04 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by xxxx)