UPDATE 1-SE Asia Stocks-Fall as virus fuels slowdown fears; Singapore hits over 1-yr low

* Outbreak could slash global GDP growth by 0.1% to 0.4% - ADB * Singapore share hit over 1-yr low * Philippines, Thailand end nearly 2% lower (Updates third bullet, closing levels for Singapore in paragraph 8, Indonesia in paragraph 13, and in table) By Shruti Sonal March 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended sharply lower on Friday on fears of a global economic slowdown due to the fast-spreading coronavirus, with Singapore shares closing at their lowest in more than a year. Broader Asian markets tracked Wall Street lower as deaths from the virus rose outside of China, taking the worldwide toll to more than 3,200. "What was initially seen as a China-centric shock is now certainly a global concern," said Westpac senior economist Elliot Clarke. The Asian Development Bank said the outbreak could cut global gross domestic product growth by 0.1% to 0.4% this year. Adding to worries, S&P Global Ratings flagged a slowdown in growth in the Asia-Pacific region to 4% in 2020, the lowest since the global financial crisis, with Singapore and Thailand among the worst-hit. Financials across Southeast Asia were in the red, as further rate cuts seemed likely in a bid to shield economies from the impact of the outbreak. "We are just at the start of the rate-cut cycle and entering an uncharted territory. Banks, which are heavyweights in most countries, are likely to face the brunt of the cuts and drag down indexes," said Joel Ng, a Singapore-based analyst at KGI Securities. The Singapore benchmark index closed down 1.9% to touch its lowest since October 2018 amid mounting fears of a recession, which led ING analysts to cut their forecast for annual economic growth to 0.3% from 1%. "We think a couple of quarters of GDP contraction, both on a yearly and quarterly basis, now look inevitable. Accordingly, we see -0.3% and -0.5% year-on-year fall in the first and second quarters, respectively," they said. DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's largest lender, shed more than 2% to hit its lowest level in more than a year. Thai stocks slipped nearly 2%, with index heavyweight Siam Commercial Bank hitting its lowest since July 2010. The tourism-dependent economy's first-quarter economic performance will 'not be good' as the coronavirus outbreak hurts activity, a government official said on Friday. The Philippine benchmark slid 1.7%, while Indonesian equities closed 2.5% lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2960.98 3018.27 -1.90 Bangkok 1364.57 1390.83 -1.89 Manila 6770.38 6884.77 -1.66 Jakarta 5498.54 5638.13 -2.48 Kuala Lumpur 1483.1 1491.03 -0.53 Ho Chi Minh 891.44 893.31 -0.21 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2960.98 3222.83 -8.12 Bangkok 1364.57 1579.84 -13.63 Manila 6770.38 7,815.26 -13.37 Jakarta 5498.54 6,299.54 -12.72 Kuala Lumpur 1483.1 1588.76 -6.65 Ho Chi Minh 891.44 960.99 -7.24 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Arun Koyyur;)