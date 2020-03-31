Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Markets rise as China factory activity rebounds

Arundhati Dutta

    * Indonesian President plans stricter movement restrictions
    * Vietnamese PM orders suspension of public transport
services
    * Thailand earmarks $15 bln stimulus package

    March 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Tuesday as data showed China factory activity unexpectedly
expanded in March after contracting to a record low in the
previous month even though the coronavirus pandemic showed few
signs of abating.
    China's official Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52 in
March from a collapse to a record low of 35.7 in February, but
analysts cautioned the index might overstate the true
improvement as firms could be reporting expansion after a forced
stoppage.
    Many also warn that manufacturers and overall economic
activity will remain under pressure as the virus continues to
spread rapidly around the globe, while governments and central
banks continue in their attempts to cushion its impact.
    "Asia, having led the world into the coronavirus epidemic,
appears to be showing signs of a tentative, if uneven,
recovery," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note. 
    Indonesian shares rose as much as 3.5%, underpinned
by consumer staples and financials. 
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he planned
stricter rules on mobility and social distancing. The country 
confirmed 130 new virus infections on Sunday, taking the total
to 1,285.  
    Singaporean stocks bounced back, rising as much as 3%
in early trade. Index heavyweights Jardine Matheson Holdings
 and Jardine Strategic Holdings were both up
more than 5%. 
    Thai shares rose up to 2.4%, with financial and
energy stocks leading the gains.  
    Thailand's finance minister said on Monday the new stimulus
package to counter the impact of the pandemic would be worth
more than 500 billion baht ($15.3 billion), while the central
bank said it had further expanded the scope of liquidity
support.
    Vietnamese equities gained on financials. Prime
Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday ordered the suspension of
public transport services to curb the spread of the virus, which
is known to have infected 203 people in the country.

    Philippine stocks added up to 4%, with big caps SM
Investments and Ayala Land rising more than 3%
each.   
       
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2464.25       2416.24      1.99
  Bangkok          1106.15       1087.82      1.69
  Manila           5255.48       5131.16      2.42
  Jakarta          4504.964      4414.5       2.05
  Kuala Lumpur     1339.68       1328.88      0.81
 Ho Chi Minh       678.64        662.26       2.47
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2464.25       3222.83      -23.54
  Bangkok          1106.15       1579.84      -29.98
  Manila           5255.48       7,815.26     -32.75
  Jakarta          4504.964      6,299.54     -28.49
  Kuala Lumpur     1339.68       1588.76      -15.68
  Ho Chi Minh      678.64        960.99       -29.38
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
