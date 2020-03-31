SE Asia Stocks-Worst month since 2008 for most, despite daily gains

* Most have worst quarter in over 2 decades * Indonesia bans all arrivals and transit by foreigners * Vietnam to begin 15 days of social distancing By Arundhati Dutta March 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets recorded their worst monthly drop since 2008 as the coronavirus pandemic pummelled their economies, although strong factory data from China pushed most of the indexes higher on Tuesday. Markets also shed between 15% and 32% in the quarter, and most posted their biggest quarterly fall in over two decades. A rise in infections and deaths from the virus were reported across the region. On the upside, factory activity in China - the region's biggest trading partner - unexpectedly expanded in March from a collapse in the previous month, though analysts warn that the global pandemic would continue to pressure the economy. Singaporean equities rose over 2%, with big caps Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings adding over 6%, each. Thai stocks advanced 3.5%, with gains underpinned by financial and energy stocks. The Siam Commercial Bank and PTT Pcl rose 7% and 5.2%, respectively. Thailand's current account surplus was $5.4 billion in February, up from a surplus of $3.44 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday. The Indonesian benchmark jumped on consumer staples and healthcare stocks. Foreign minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia would ban all arrivals and transit by foreigners in the country while the president announced $25 billion spending to fight the virus. Vietnamese shares gave up early gains and ended flat. Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday. Shares in Philippines closed up 3.7%, with index heavyweight SM Investments gaining over 6%. The Philippine government is looking to import 300,000 tonnes of rice to ensure sufficient domestic supply of the staple while it seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2481.23 2416.24 2.69 Bangkok 1125.86 1087.82 3.50 Manila 5321.23 5131.16 3.70 Jakarta 4538.93 4414.5 2.82 Kuala Lumpur 1350.89 1328.88 1.66 Ho Chi Minh 662.53 662.26 0.04 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2481.23 3222.83 -23.01 Bangkok 1125.86 1579.84 -28.74 Manila 5321.23 7,815.26 -31.91 Jakarta 4538.93 6,299.54 -27.95 Kuala Lumpur 1350.89 1588.76 -14.97 Ho Chi Minh 662.53 960.99 -31.06 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)