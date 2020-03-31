Noticias de Mercados
March 31, 2020 / 10:19 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Worst month since 2008 for most, despite daily gains

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Most have worst quarter in over 2 decades
    * Indonesia bans all arrivals and  transit by foreigners
    * Vietnam to begin 15 days of social distancing

    By Arundhati Dutta
    March 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets recorded
their worst monthly drop since 2008 as the coronavirus pandemic
pummelled their economies, although strong factory data from
China pushed most of the indexes higher on Tuesday.
    Markets also shed between 15% and 32% in the quarter, and
most posted their biggest quarterly fall in over two decades. 
    A rise in infections and deaths from the virus were reported
across the region.
    On the upside, factory activity in China - the region's
biggest trading partner - unexpectedly expanded in March from a
collapse in the previous month, though analysts warn that the
global pandemic would continue to pressure the economy.

    Singaporean equities rose over 2%, with big caps
Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic
Holdings adding over 6%, each. 
    Thai stocks advanced 3.5%, with gains underpinned by
financial and energy stocks. The Siam Commercial Bank
and PTT Pcl rose 7% and 5.2%, respectively. 
    Thailand's current account surplus was $5.4 billion in
February, up from a surplus of $3.44 billion in the previous
month, the central bank said on Tuesday.
    The Indonesian benchmark jumped on consumer staples
and healthcare stocks.  
     Foreign minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia would ban all
arrivals and transit by foreigners in the country while the
president announced $25 billion spending to fight the virus.

    Vietnamese shares gave up early gains and ended flat.
    Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from
Wednesday to curb community transmission, the country's prime
minister said on Tuesday.
    Shares in Philippines closed up 3.7%, with index
heavyweight SM Investments gaining over 6%. 
    The Philippine government is looking to import 300,000
tonnes of rice to ensure sufficient domestic supply of the
staple while it seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2481.23       2416.24      2.69
  Bangkok          1125.86       1087.82      3.50
  Manila           5321.23       5131.16      3.70
  Jakarta          4538.93       4414.5       2.82
  Kuala Lumpur     1350.89       1328.88      1.66
 Ho Chi Minh       662.53        662.26       0.04
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2481.23       3222.83      -23.01
  Bangkok          1125.86       1579.84      -28.74
  Manila           5321.23       7,815.26     -31.91
  Jakarta          4538.93       6,299.54     -27.95
  Kuala Lumpur     1350.89       1588.76      -14.97
  Ho Chi Minh      662.53        960.99       -31.06
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below