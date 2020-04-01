Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Vietnam rise on govt measures to soften virus impact

Arundhati Dutta

    * Govt stimulus driving Indonesian shares higher - analyst
    * Vietnam to offer cash to low-income earners hit by virus

    April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia and Vietnam stocks rose on
Wednesday as risk appetite was whetted by government measures to
cushion the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus,
while Singapore shares slipped following sharp gains in the
previous session.
    The Jakarta SE Composite Index climbed as much as
2%, with financials leading the gains. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
 and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk rose more
than 4% each. 
    Sebastian Tobing, an equity strategist with Trimegah
Sekuritas Indonesia, attributed the rise to the government's
stimulus measures. 
    President Joko Widodo declared a public health emergency
over the epidemic on Tuesday and announced nearly $25 billion
additional spending to counter its impact.
    The central bank on Tuesday slashed its economic growth
outlook for 2020 to 2.3%-2.5% from an earlier estimate of
4.2%-4.6%.
    Shares in Vietnam advanced as much as 2%, with gains
underpinned by financials. 
    Vietnam will offer 28 trillion-30 trillion dong ($1.19
billion to $1.27 billion) in cash to low-income earners hit by
the pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.
    Philippine stocks rose as much as 1.5%, with big cap
property developer SM Prime Holdings up 5%.   
    On the downside, China's factory activity showed minimal
growth in March after a plunge in the previous month, a private
survey showed, indicating that the world's second-largest
economy remains under pressure from the pandemic.
    Singapore stocks lost more than 1%, dragged by blue
chips Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic
Holdings.
    Malaysian equities shed up to 1.4%, with heavyweight
Tenaga Nasional losing 1.8%. 
    Malaysia's movement restrictions have prevented major daily
spikes in coronavirus infections, the government said on
Tuesday, but the World Bank warned the trade-reliant country's
economy would shrink this year for the first time in more than a
decade.
    Thai shares slipped after Tuesday's 3.5% jump, with
financials leading the fall. 
    Thailand's cabinet agreed to triple the number of workers
receiving cash handouts to nine million to help cushion the
impact of the virus.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0335 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2451.52       2481.23      -1.20
  Bangkok          1120.54       1125.86      -0.47
  Manila           5398.99       5321.23      1.46
  Jakarta          4579.999      4538.93      0.90
  Kuala Lumpur     1341.68       1350.89      -0.68
 Ho Chi Minh       675.49        662.53       1.96
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2451.52       3222.83      -23.93
  Bangkok          1120.54       1579.84      -29.07
  Manila           5398.99       7,815.26     -30.92
  Jakarta          4579.999      6,299.54     -27.30
  Kuala Lumpur     1341.68       1588.76      -15.55
  Ho Chi Minh      675.49        960.99       -29.71
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
