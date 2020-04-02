Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippines track Wall Street lower; Malaysia rises

Arundhati Dutta

    * Malaysia says virus infection curve flattening
    * Singapore falls for second straight day

    April 2 (Reuters) - Markets in Singapore and the Philippines
fell on Thursday, tracking their peers in the United States on
persisting fears about the coronavirus' spread and a recession,
while Malaysian shares rose on reports of a slowing rate of new
infections.
    Wall Street slumped overnight after U.S. President Donald
Trump warned Americans of a "painful" two weeks ahead, with a
mounting death toll in the country that could stretch into the
hundreds of thousands.
    "Difficult days are ahead for our nation," Trump told
reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "We're going to have
a couple of weeks, starting pretty much now, but especially a
few days from now, that are going to be horrific."
    In Singapore, the benchmark index fell for a second
straight day, losing up to 2%. Heavyweight financials United
Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd
shed as much as 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.  
    The city-state reported 74 new cases on Wednesday, bringing
the total tally to 1,000.
    Philippine shares lost up to 2.8%, with index
heavyweights SM Investments and Ayala Land
slipping as much as 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. 
    However, hopes of a re-emerging China have kept heavy losses
at bay for regional markets, according to Jeffrey Halley, market
analyst at OANDA. 
    China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a
month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

    Malaysian equities climbed as much as 0.7%, with big
cap electricity utility co Tenaga Nasional rising
0.5%. 
    The rate of new infections in Malaysia appears to be slowing
amid month-long curbs on movement, a senior health official said
on Wednesday. 
    Thai stocks gained as much as 1% as energy shares
rallied, while sector leaders PTT Pcl and PTT
Exploration and Production also aided the index.  
    Vietnamese markets were closed for a holiday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0358 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2419.77       2440.27      -0.84
  Bangkok          1114.9        1105.51      0.85
  Manila           5262.17       5408.52      -2.71
  Jakarta          4473.769      4466.037     0.17
  Kuala Lumpur     1331.63       1322.66      0.68
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2419.77       3222.83      -24.92
  Bangkok          1114.9        1579.84      -29.43
  Manila           5262.17       7,815.26     -32.67
  Jakarta          4473.769      6,299.54     -28.98
  Kuala Lumpur     1331.63       1588.76      -16.18
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
