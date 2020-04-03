SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam track Wall Street gains, Singapore down

Noticias de Mercados
    * Thailand imposes nationwide curfew to slow coronavirus
spread
    * Indonesia up for second session

    April 3 (Reuters) - Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese stocks
on Friday tracked Wall Street's gains as oil prices posted their
biggest one-day surge, while the Singapore market fell on grim
economic data from China.  
     U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on hopes for a truce in the
price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil
output, despite a surge in the number of Americans filing
jobless claims due to coronavirus related shutdowns.
  
    However, no definitive agreement has been agreed upon by
either side. 
    "Any sense of optimism may be fragile at this point,
particularly given increasing strains in the physical oil market
(lack of oil storage capacity)," analysts at Maybank wrote in a
note. 
    The Thai index rose as much as 1.6%, with its
prominent energy sector leading the gains. PTT Pcl and
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rose 8.9% and 7%,
respectively.  
    Thailand will impose a nationwide night curfew from Friday
to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister
said on Thursday. 
    Shares in Vietnam climbed as much as 2%, with gains
underpinned by financial and real estate stocks.         
    Indonesian equities rose up to 1.3%, with materials
sector as the top gainer. Petroleum company PT Chandra Asri
Petrochemical Tbk climbed over 14%. 
    On the downside, services activity in China - the region's
biggest trading partner - shrank further in March after a month
of public lockdowns and business closures while companies cut
jobs at the fastest pace on record, a private survey showed on
Friday. 
    Singapore stocks shed over 1%, with large-caps
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd and Jardine Strategic
Holdings Ltd losing more than 2% each. 
    Markets in Malaysia and the Philippines were
also trading lower. 
  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 03333 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2,434.59      2,453.03     -0.75
  Bangkok          1,145.07      1,138.27     0.60
  Manila           5,325.22      5,342.31     -0.32
  Jakarta          4,577.555     4,531.685    1.01
  Kuala Lumpur     1,328.37      1,330.9      -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh       692.08        680.23       1.74
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2,434.59      3,222.83     -24.46
  Bangkok          1,145.07      1,579.84     -27.52
  Manila           5,325.22      7,815.26     -31.86
  Jakarta          4.577.555     6,299.54     -27.34
  Kuala Lumpur     1,328.37      1,588.76     -16.39
  Ho Chi Minh      692.08        960.99       -27.98
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; 
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
