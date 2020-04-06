Noticias de Mercados
April 6, 2020 / 4:39 AM / a few seconds ago

SE Asia Stocks-Markets track global equities higher as virus slows

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Vietnam rises as much a 3.7%
    * Indonesia up for 3rd session, hits 3-wk high

    By Arundhati Dutta
    April 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched
higher on Monday, tracking global equities that gained due to a
slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new infections.
    Major European nations reported lower fatality rates, with
Italy seeing the number of patients in intensive care falling
for the second consecutive day. However, a rise in cases and
deaths in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines kept gains in
Southeast Asia stocks under check.

    Australia's benchmark index rose 0.5%, Japan's
Nikkei gained 0.2% and South Korea's KOSPI index
climbed 1.4%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares
outside of Japan edged up 0.1%
    Aiding sentiment further, U.S. stock futures gained
more than 1.5% in early Asian trading after U.S. President
Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "levelling
off" of the coronavirus crisis.
    "There are tentative signs that overall market volatility is
easing, " analysts at Maybank said in a note. 
    There were signs that markets are becoming "numb" to bad
news, and it would take more impactful events or data to shock
markets, according to the note. 
    The Vietnam benchmark rose for a fourth straight
session, up as much as 3.7%,  as financial and real estate
stocks jumped. The index was the top gainer in the region.  
    The country plans to delay the collection of 180 trillion
dong ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land rent to help
businesses hit by the pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on
Friday.
    Indonesian stocks added as much as 2.6% and hit a
three-week high. The financial sector led gains, with PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 rising up to 2.7% and 4%, respectively.
    Singaporean shares climbed more than 2%. Heavyweight
financials United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 3% and DBS
Group Holdings Ltd advanced 2.1%. 
    In the Philippines, the benchmark added up to 1.5%,
while Malaysian equities were trading flat. 
    Thai markets were closed for a holiday. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0412 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2448.52       2389.29      2.48
  Manila           5426.55       5346.97      1.49
  Jakarta          4700.677      4623.429     1.67
  Kuala Lumpur     1331.66       1330.65      0.08
 Ho Chi Minh       719.95        701.8        2.59
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2448.52       3222.83      -24.03
  Manila           5426.55       7,815.26     -30.56
  Jakarta          4700.677      6,299.54     -25.38
  Kuala Lumpur     1331.66       1588.76      -16.18
  Ho Chi Minh      719.95        960.99       -25.08
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below