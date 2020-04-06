Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Up as global equities cheer slowing virus; Vietnam surges 5%

    * Vietnam up for fourth straight session
    * Indonesia up 4%, hits 3-week high
    * Singapore unveils $3.5 bln spending to combat virus

    April 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets tracked
broader equities to end higher on Monday as investors were
encouraged by a global slowdown in coronavirus cases and deaths
as well as regional government stimuli.
    Asian hours, trading close to its upper limit after U.S.
President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a
"levelling off" of the coronavirus crisis.
    Major European nations reported lower fatality rates, with
Italy seeing the number of patients in intensive care falling
for the second consecutive day. 
    London's FTSE was up 3.2% in early trading,
Germany's DAX index was 4% higher while Australia's
benchmark index rose 4.33%.
    Markets appeared to shrug off reports of increasing COVID-19
cases and deaths from the region.

    "Financial markets are searching for any slivers of hope, "
Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA wrote in a note. 
    Leading gains, Vietnamese shares surged 5% to extend
a three-session winning streak, pushed by financial and real
estate stocks.
    The country plans to delay the collection of 180 trillion
dong ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land rent to help
businesses hit by the virus.  
    Singaporean equities ended over 3% higher, with
heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd and
DBS Group Holdings Ltd adding 3.6% and 2.7%,
respectively. 
    The city-state unveiled $3.55 billion in additional economic
spending such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off
payments to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
    Indonesian stocks advanced more than 4% and hit a
three-week high. Financials were the top gainers, with PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk climbing 4.4%
    The Philippine benchmark closed up 4.2%, with gains
in big cap conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Land
 boosting the index. 
    Malaysian shares ended higher as well, after the
prime minister announced 10 billion ringgit in additional funds
to assist small and medium-sized companies.
    Thai markets were closed for a holiday. 
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2466.19       2389.29      3.22
  Manila           5570.81       5346.97      4.19
  Jakarta          4811.827      4623.429     4.07
  Kuala Lumpur     1341.69       1330.65      0.83
 Ho Chi Minh       736.75        701.8        4.98
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2466.19       3222.83      -23.48
  Manila           5570.81       7,815.26     -28.72
  Jakarta          4811.827      6,299.54     -23.62
  Kuala Lumpur     1341.69       1588.76      -15.55
  Ho Chi Minh      736.75        960.99       -23.33
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
