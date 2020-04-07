SE Asia Stocks-Most markets track Wall Street, Asian stocks higher as virus deaths slow

* Thailand leads gains in Southeast Asia * Philippines extends gains to third session * Indonesia falls as financials weigh By Arundhati Dutta April 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets tracked Wall Street and Asian equities higher on Tuesday, with Thailand rising the most, although gains were capped following a spike in infections due to the coronavirus in the region. As the number of daily deaths in New York steadied and fatalities slowed across western Europe, all three U.S. main indexes closed more than 7% higher on Monday, lifting Asian equities to their second straight day of gains on Tuesday. However, fresh infections rose in Singapore and Indonesia saw the biggest daily jump in new cases. "Upsides to risk-on moves may still be capped at some point, given that the eventual economic impact of the crisis (firm closures, job losses) is still expected to be massive even if contagion curves are successfully flattened, " analysts at Maybank wrote in a note. The Thai index rose as much as 4.4%, with energy stocks leading gains. PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl climbed as much as 8.5% and 7.9%, respectively. Singaporean shares jumped 2.7%, with United Overseas Bank Ltd gaining 3% and DBS Group Holdings Ltd 2.7%. In the Philippines, shares advanced for a third straight session and hit a near four-week high. The benchmark index was boosted by gains in big-cap conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala Land. The country's President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of a lockdown and home quarantine measures covering more than half of the population. The Indonesian benchmark fell, with financials dragging the most. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shed up to 1.9%. The Indonesian health ministry approved a request by the government of Jakarta to impose large-scale social restrictions in the city. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 03333 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2515.97 2470.59 1.84 Bangkok 1177.14 1595.82 -26.24 Manila 5652.02 5570.81 1.46 Jakarta 4744.933 4811.827 -1.39 Kuala Lumpur 1357.3 1341.69 1.16 Ho Chi Minh 736.14 736.75 -0.08 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2515.97 3222.83 -21.93 Bangkok 1177.14 1579.84 -25.49 Manila 5652.02 7,815.26 -27.68 Jakarta 4744.933 6,299.54 -24.68 Kuala Lumpur 1357.3 1588.76 -14.57 Ho Chi Minh 736.14 960.99 -23.40 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)