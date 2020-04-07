Noticias de Mercados
April 7, 2020 / 10:27 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most chase global markets higher as virus spread slows; Thailand surges 6%

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Vietnam up for fifth session
    * Indonesia sole loser, down 0.7%

    By Arundhati Dutta
    April 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday, tracking equities around the world, as sentiment was
aided by coronavirus infections slowing in Europe and the United
States, while Thailand surged more than 6% on rallying oil
prices. 
     Hardest-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to
easing lockdowns after steady falls in coronavirus-related
deaths, and there were tentative signs that the outbreak was
flattening in New York - the worst hit area in the United
States. 
    Japan's Nikkei jumped 2%, following Wall Street's 7%
surge on Monday, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index
rose more than 3%.
    "Covid death tolls tapering in global hotspots, coupled with
oil hopes from the potential reconciliation of Saudi and Russia,
appear to be supporting interim sentiments," said analysts at
Maybank, in a note. 
    "Upsides to risk-on moves may still be capped at some point,
given that the eventual economic impact of the crisis is still
expected to be massive even if contagion curves are successfully
flattened."
    At the forefront of the rally, Thailand's energy-heavy index
 rose 6.7% to hit a four week high. Energy sector leaders
PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production
rose 7.8%% and 9.5%, respectively. 
     Oil rose amid hopes that the world's main oil producers
including Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut output as the
pandemic crushes demand.
    Singaporean stocks closed 4% higher and hit their
highest in three weeks. Heavyweight financials United Overseas
Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained
at least 3% each. 
     Singapore's central bank announced further measures to
boost bank lending, including relaxing capital buffer and
liquidity requirements for lenders, to cushion virus' impact.

    Vietnamese shares extended their winning streak to a
fifth straight session, with financials leading gains. 
    Philippine stocks jumped 1.4% and Malaysian shares
  climbed 2%. 
    On the downside, the Indonesian benchmark closed
down 0.7% after the country reported the biggest daily rise in
infections, prompting large sale social restrictions in the city
of Jakarta.
     Financials weighed on the index, with PT Bank Central Asia
Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
falling about 1.5% each.
    
     For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the day                                         
  Market                   Current      Previous    Pct Move
                                        close       
  Singapore                2571.89      2470.59     4.10
  Bangkok                  1214.95      1138.84     6.68
  Manila                   5650.01      5570.81     1.42
  Jakarta                  4778.639     4811.827    -0.69
  Kuala Lumpur             1369.92      1341.69     2.10
 Ho Chi Minh               746.69       736.75      1.35
                                                    
  Change so far in 2020                             
  Market                   Current      End 2019    Pct Move
  Singapore                2571.89      3222.83     -20.20
  Bangkok                  1214.95      1579.84     -23.10
  Manila                   5650.01      7,815.26    -27.71
  Jakarta                  4778.639     6,299.54    -24.14
  Kuala Lumpur             1369.92      1588.76     -13.77
  Ho Chi Minh              746.69       960.99      -22.30
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below