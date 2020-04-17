Noticias de Mercados
April 17, 2020 / 4:25 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Markets track Wall St gains, Philippines up on cenbank rate-cut move

Arundhati Dutta

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Philippines top gainer
    * Singapore, Malaysia touch over 1-month high
    * Indonesia rises on financials

    By Arundhati Dutta
    April 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 4%
on Friday after its central bank cut key rates to shore up its
economy, while the Singapore index gained as its annual exports
growth beat expectations.
    Also aiding sentiment in broader markets, Wall Street
futures rose after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a plan
to re-open its economy with a staggered, three-stage approach.

    "This will be a test of steady hands and level heads in
calibrating the opening of the economy triumph over the risk of
crippling second wave of infections, " Mizuho Bank said in a
note. 
    Markets appeared to shrug off data that showed China's
economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the
first quarter, although it expects second-quarter performance to
be much better than in the first.
    Leading gains, the Philippine index rebounded from
the previous session's steep fall and added as much as 4.4%
after its central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 bps to
support its economy damaged by the outbreak.
    Heavyweight conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala
Land gained around 5%, each. 
    In Singapore, the benchmark index gained as much as
2.3%, and hit its highest level in over a month. Its annual
exports growth accelerated by 17.6% in March, beating
expectations.
    Thai shares climbed up to 2.8%, underpinned by gains
in financial and energy sectors. 
    Indonesian equities rose as much as 3%, with
financials leading gains. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk rose 3.8% and 5%,
respectively.  
    Shares in Malaysia climbed 1.9% higher and touched their
highest level in over a month. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0331 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2654.52       2612.25      1.62
  Bangkok          1224.65       1200.15      2.04
  Manila           5724.13       5525.6       3.59
  Jakarta          4602.671      4480.607     2.72
  Kuala Lumpur     1412.14       1386.53      1.85
 Ho Chi Minh       784.93        780.7        0.54
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2654.52       3222.83      -17.63
  Bangkok          1224.65       1579.84      -22.48
  Manila           5724.13       7,815.26     -26.76
  Jakarta          4602.671      6,299.54     -26.94
  Kuala Lumpur     1412.14       1588.76      -11.12
  Ho Chi Minh      784.93        960.99       -18.32
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below