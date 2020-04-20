Noticias de Mercados
April 20, 2020 / 4:55 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 31 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on hopes of more stimulus in China

Nikhil Subba

    * Malaysia top performing regional market 
    * Philippines bucks trend with 1.5% drop

    April 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday, with Malaysia leading gains, as China, the region's
prime trading partner, cut a key interest rate and promised more
measures to prop up an economy battered by the cornonavirus
pandemic.
    China cut its benchmark lending rate by 20 basis points to
3.85% on expected lines and said it would roll out additional
policies to prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming
long-term stagnation trends.
    Data on Friday showed that the world's second largest
economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier,
its first contraction since at least 1992, due to the tough
measures put in place to contain the outbreak.
    "We expect further rate declines in the coming months...As
employment conditions remain weak and external demand is being
held back by lockdowns elsewhere in the world, we think the
People's Bank of China will take further steps to prop up
activity," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note. 
    Malaysian stocks were the best performers, rising as
much as 1.54% to their highest since March 12.
    Malaysia Airports Holdings climbed as much as 7.8%
to hit a five-week peak, with Genting Bhd on track for
its best session this month.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index edged 0.5% higher,
buoyed by telecommunications and oil stocks.
    Singapore Telecommunications climbed as much as
1.5%, while Keppel Corp gained over 1%.    
    Thai stocks rose as much as 0.88%, helped by
Electronics Industry's 33.3% jump and Thai-German
Products PCL's 25% leap.
    Philippines index bucked the trend, tumbling as much
as 1.5% due to declines in financials and telecom stocks.
    Globe Telecom fell as much as 3.05%, while BDO
Unibank shed over 1%.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0402 GMT
    
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              2618.94   2614.6          0.17
 Bangkok                1252.44   1239.24         1.07
 Manila                 5729.85   5789.97         -1.04
 Jakarta                4653.448  4634.821        0.40
 Kuala Lumpur           1427.06   1407.34         1.40
 Ho Chi Minh            789.8     789.6           0.03
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              2618.94   3222.83         -18.74
 Bangkok                1252.44   1579.84         -20.72
 Manila                 5729.85   7,815.26        -26.68
 Jakarta                4653.448  6,299.54        -26.13
 Kuala Lumpur           1427.06   1588.76         -10.18
 Ho Chi Minh            789.8     960.99          -17.81
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
