SE Asia Stocks-Most rise tracking Wall St; Malaysia hits over 2-month high

* Thai shares set for fifth straight session of gains * Malaysia's Top Glove Corp hits all-time high * Indonesian markets closed for holiday By Pranav A K May 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, tracking gains in Asia and Wall Street equities, as investors again bet on hopes of quicker economic recovery from the coronavirus-led lockdowns ahead of a key policy meeting in China. Hopes of an economic rebound grew in the U.S. as states across the country began to loosen restrictions, while Australia and New Zealand also announced a raft of plans to restart public life, with the latter reopening bars and pubs for the first time in months. "Shrugging off signs of deteriorating U.S.-China relations, Asia markets followed in Wall Street's footstep edging higher on the sights and sounds of reopening," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist with financial services firm IG. China, the region's largest trading partner, is expected to unveil stimulus measures at its annual parliament session on Friday to spur an economy battered by the coronavirus as leaders grapple with problems from surging unemployment to worsening U.S. ties. Malaysian stocks extended gains into a seventh session and rose 1% to their highest level since March 11, with healthcare and utilities weighing the most. The world's biggest medical gloves maker, Top Glove Corp Bhd surged as much as 12.6% to an all-time high, helped by rising demand for medical supplies due to the pandemic. Trade-reliant Singapore equities were higher in choppy trade after falling in the previous session. "I think even with easing of restrictions, the outcome is still very uncertain... There is also a wait-and-see attitude ahead of China's two biggest meetings this Thursday and Friday," said Joel Ng, a Singapore-based analyst at KGI Securities. Thai shares added 0.6% and were on course for a fifth straight session in the green, a day after the country's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low. Utilities accounted for most of the gains on the Thai index. Gulf Energy Development rose 4.5% after acquiring an LNG shipper license from the Energy Regulatory Commission, while B.Grimm Power added 2%. Vietnam's benchmark edged half a percent higher, boosted by consumer staples and financials. The benchmark was set to extend gains into a fourth session. Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS OF 0335 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2565.42 2561.94 0.14 Bangkok 1330.62 1322.2 0.64 Manila 5589.45 5581.96 0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1448.84 1435.12 0.96 Ho Chi Minh 857.51 852.91 0.54 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2565.42 3222.83 -20.40 Bangkok 1330.62 1579.84 -15.78 Manila 5589.45 7,815.26 -28.48 Kuala Lumpur 1448.84 1588.76 -8.81 Ho Chi Minh 857.51 960.99 -10.77 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)