Noticias de Mercados
May 21, 2020 / 10:43 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 10 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain ahead of China policy meet; Malaysia leads

Pranav A K

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Malaysia gains most; healthcare biggest boost
    * Vietnam shares hit over 2-month high
    * Indonesian markets closed for holiday

    By Pranav A K
    May 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Thursday as hopes of a rebound in economic activity were
boosted by countries easing coronavirus-induced restrictions and
expectations of stimulus measures from China, the region's
biggest trading partner. 
    China is expected to announce measures to boost the world's
second largest economy at its annual parliament session on
Friday, even as leaders grapple with problems from surging
unemployment to worsening U.S. ties.
    "This event (National People's Congress) is garnering the
lion's share of attention," said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
    "Still, the market remains positioned for a significant
policy monetary and fiscal response from Chinese leaders."
    Australia and New Zealand announced a raft of plans to
restart public life, while states across the U.S. loosened
restrictions.
    Malaysian stocks led gains with a 1.2% rise, its
highest level since March 9. The index notched a seven-day
winning streak.
    Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's biggest medical
gloves maker, rose as much as 12.6% to hit a record high during
the session, while heavyweight Petronas Gas was the
top boost, surging 12.8%.
    Vietnam shares rose 1.2% and closed at its highest
level since March 9, boosted by financial and real-estate
stocks. Lender Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock
Commercial Bank climbed 6.8%.
    Thailand's index reversed course to close slightly
lower, pressured by Industrial and consumer staple stocks.
    Airports of Thailand shed 1.3% and Home Product
Centre PCL dropped 2.7%.
    Singapore's index closed 0.3% lower after wavering
between gains and losses through the session.
    Indonesian stock markets were closed for a holiday.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              2555.34   2561.94         -0.26
 Bangkok                1320.69   1322.2          -0.11
 Manila                 5604.49   5581.96         0.40
 Jakarta                4545.952  4548.656        -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur           1452.11   1435.12         1.18
 Ho Chi Minh            862.73    852.91          1.15
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              2555.34   3222.83         -20.71
 Bangkok                1320.69   1579.84         -16.40
 Manila                 5604.49   7,815.26        -28.29
 Jakarta                4545.952  6,299.54        -27.84
 Kuala Lumpur           1452.11   1588.76         -8.60
 Ho Chi Minh            862.73    960.99          -10.22
 


 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below