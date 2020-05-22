SE Asia Stocks-Slip as Sino-U.S. tensions spike over new Hong Kong law

* Singapore's index set for third consecutive weekly loss * Thailand shares set for second straight day in the red * Indonesia closed for public holiday By Pranav A K May 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slid on Friday, with Singapore losing the most, as the United States and China sparring over a new Hong Kong security law kept investors away from riskier assets and led to a sharp selloff across global equities. Tensions flared between the world's two biggest economies as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Washington would react "very strongly" if Beijing imposed national security laws on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3.7% to a seven-week low, as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.2%. "Traders around the world are playing the waiting game to see details of the new Hong Kong law to gauge how severe the terms are. And more specifically, The White House response to decide whether Hong Kong's special economic status will be affected," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp. Shares in Singapore, a bellwether for global trade, fell 1.8% to their lowest level since April 24 and the index was poised for its third consecutive weekly loss. The region's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, dropped 4.2% to a month-low. Shares in trade-reliant Thailand dropped 0.9%, ahead of the country's April trade data. However, the benchmark stock index is set to post its second straight weekly gain. Brokerage OB Kay Hian Securities Thailand was the top loser, tumbling 8.8%, while chemicals company Indorama Ventures lost 4%. The Philippines' index was down 0.9%, set to snap two consecutive weekly gains, as utilities took a beating. Malaysian shares also fell, but were headed for their biggest weekly percentage gain since April 17. Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for the Idul Fitri festival. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS OF 0326 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2508.56 2555.34 -1.83 Bangkok 1307.82 1320.69 -0.97 Manila 5554.14 5604.49 -0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1448.86 1452.11 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 858.92 862.73 -0.44 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2508.56 3222.83 -22.16 Bangkok 1307.82 1579.84 -17.22 Manila 5554.14 7,815.26 -28.93 Kuala Lumpur 1448.86 1588.76 -8.81 Ho Chi Minh 858.92 960.99 -10.62 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)