Noticias de Mercados
May 26, 2020 / 4:51 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 43 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rise on reopening economies; Philippines down over 2%

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Singapore slashes 2020 GDP forecast again
    * Vietnam hits highest level since early March
    * Jollibee Foods plunges 12% on dire forecast 

    By Arundhati Dutta
    May 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday as reopening economies and China stimulus
expectations lifted investor sentiment, while Philippine shares
dipped on sharp falls in a top restaurant operator after a dire
earnings forecast.
    Japan lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo and four
remaining areas on Monday, while many major European economies
including France and Spain were also coming back to life after 
coronavirus-induced curbs.
    Adding to positive sentiment, the central bank of the
region's biggest trading partner, China, said it would
strengthen economic policy and push for lower interest rates on
loans.
    That helped most markets in Southeast Asia eke out gains as
many of them returned after a long holiday weekend.
    Singapore stocks rose up to 1.5%, with investors
looking past a bleak economic outlook to the latest
multi-billion dollar economic package expected to be announced
later in the day. 
    The city-state downgraded its 2020 gross domestic product
forecast for the third time, signalling the deepest recession on
record for the bellwether economy. 
    Indonesian equities jumped as much as 1.6%.
Financials were the top performers, with PT Bank Central Asia
Tbk adding nearly 5%. 
    Vietnam shares hit their highest since early March
amid plans of a 15.84 trillion dong ($679 million) cut in
corporate income tax for small-sized enterprises this year to
help them sail through the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

    Thai stocks advanced 1.8% to their highest in nearly
three months, with financials leading the gains. 
    Thailand plans to boost domestic tourism in the third
quarter as the pandemic hits global travel and domestic
consumption, the state planning agency said.
    Philippine stocks fell as much as 2.6% to their
lowest level in a month.  
    Jollibee Foods Corp slumped as much as 12% after
the restaurant operator flagged significantly lower sales in the
next few months in an earnings update on Friday.
    The company's chief financial officer said profit in 2020
"will not be good at all" and that sales would continue at much
lower levels despite many countries lifting lockdowns in the
next few months.
    The Malaysian market was closed for a holiday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0443 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2534.22       2499.83      1.38
  Bangkok          1340.88       1320.98      1.51
  Manila           5417.97       5539.19      -2.19
  Jakarta          4609.282      4545.952     1.39
 Ho Chi Minh       863.93        859.04       0.57
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2534.22       3222.83      -21.37
  Bangkok          1340.88       1579.84      -15.13
  Manila           5417.97       7,815.26     -30.67
  Jakarta          4609.282      6,299.54     -26.83
  Ho Chi Minh      863.93        960.99       -10.10
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below