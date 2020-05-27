Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on stimulus hopes; Malaysia biggest gainer

    * Philippines recovers early losses on stimulus boost
    * Singapore Exchange shares fall most since 2008

    May 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Wednesday, led by Malaysia, on hopes of government
stimulus measures to boost coronavirus-hit economies, while a
drop in shares of the Singapore bourse operator dragged down its
benchmark index. 
    However, most markets traded in a tight range amid high
caution, as Sino-U.S. tensions flared over a new Hong Kong law
which would reduce its separate legal status.
    Leading the gains in the region, Malaysian stocks
rose more than 1%, after a four-day long extended weekend,
playing "catch up" with the rest of Asia, according to Kong She
Siang, head of retail research Malaysia at CGS-CIMB Securities.
    Major healthcare stocks Hartalega Holdings and Top
Glove Corp were the top gainers on the index. 
    Philippine stocks recovered from a 1.3% drop earlier
in the session to end 0.5% higher, amid local media reports here
 that a House Panel approved a 1.3 trillion pesos ($25.69
billion)stimulus package. 
    Investors snubbed the "second wave" of U.S.-China tensions
in favour of positivism over local stimulus, according to Ruben
Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at the UnionBank of the
Philippines. 
    Similar packages, which were lined up for Japan and
Singapore, were also aiding sentiment, said Asuncion.
    Shares in Thailand and Indonesia see-sawed
throughout the session and closed higher. 
    On the downside, the Singapore index closed 0.4%
lower, dragged by shares of bourse operator Singapore Exchange
 which fell the most since 2008 after flagging a hit to
profits as a major license ends in February 2021.
    Vietnamese equities snapped a two-day rally and ended
1.3% lower, with financials losing the most.  
    
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

  Change on the                                 
 day                                    
  Market         Current     Previous   Pct Move
                             close      
 Singapore       2519.48     2530.3     -0.43
 Bangkok         1345.11     1336.09    0.68
 Manila          5523.78     5496.83    0.49
 Jakarta         4641.555    4626.799   0.32
 Kuala Lumpur    1451.73     1436.76    1.04
 Ho Chi Minh     857.48      869.13     -1.34
                                        
  Change so far                         
 in 2020                                
  Market         Current     End 2019   Pct Move
  Singapore      2519.48     3222.83    -21.82
  Bangkok        1345.11     1579.84    -14.86
  Manila         5523.78     7,815.26   -29.32
  Jakarta        4641.555    6,299.54   -26.32
  Kuala Lumpur   1451.73     1588.76    -8.62
  Ho Chi Minh    857.48      960.99     -10.77
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
