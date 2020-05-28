Noticias de Mercados
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as economic recovery hopes offset Sino-U.S. woes

Arundhati Dutta

    * Indonesia gains for third session, up 1.6%
    * Thailand erases early gains, snaps 3-day winning streak
    * Philippines rises as task force backs easing Manila
lockdown

    May 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended higher
on Thursday, led by Indonesia, as optimism over economies
reopening from coronavirus-induced lockdowns overshadowed
concerns about flaring Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong. 
    China's parliament approved a decision earlier in the day to
go forward with a national security legislation for Hong Kong.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that
Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S.
law - potentially worsening relations between the world's two
biggest economies.  
    There is a "sense of disbelief" that the two countries would
enact another trade war in the current circumstances, according
to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. 
    In Indonesia, local media here
 reported that the country was bracing to gradually reopen the
economy in certain regions amid its "new normal" coronavirus
restrictions.  
    Extending its rally to a third day, the benchmark index
 led gains in the region and rose 1.6% to its highest
closing level in nearly a month. 
    Financials contributed to nearly three-fourths of the
index's gains, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk up 6.7%. 
    In the Philippines, the coronavirus task force recommended
easing the lockdown in the capital Manila, which has so far been
one of the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world.

    The local benchmark ended 0.8% higher, aided by gains
in big cap financials such as Security Bank Corp and
BDO Unibank Inc .
    Vietnamese stocks rose on financials, while
Singaporean equities were subdued throughout the session.
    Meanwhile, Thai shares erased early gains and closed
0.6% lower, after the country's planning agency said that
Thailand may lose up to 2 million jobs this year due to the
pandemic. 

    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2515.24       2519.48      -0.17
  Bangkok          1337.51       1345.11      -0.57
  Manila           5570.22       5523.78      0.84
  Jakarta          4716.185      4641.555     1.61
  Kuala Lumpur     1457.5        1451.73      0.40
 Ho Chi Minh       861.39        857.48       0.46
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2515.24       3222.83      -21.96
  Bangkok          1337.51       1579.84      -15.34
  Manila           5570.22       7,815.26     -28.73
  Jakarta          4716.185      6,299.54     -25.13
  Kuala Lumpur     1457.5        1588.76      -8.26
  Ho Chi Minh      861.39        960.99       -10.36
 


