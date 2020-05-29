Noticias de Mercados
May 29, 2020 / 4:06 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia rise on easing lockdowns, Singapore falls

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Indonesia up for 4th day, hits highest since April 8
    * Philippines eases Manila lockdown, up 1.5%
    * Singapore falls up to 1% in early trade

    By Arundhati Dutta
    May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia and the Philippines stocks rose
on Friday as their economies started returning to life after the
coronavirus-induced lockdowns, while Singapore and Thailand
tracked broader Asia lower on flaring Sino-U.S. tensions.
     Beijing and Washington have traded blows over Hong Kong,
and China's parliament on Thursday opted to go ahead with its
national security legislation for the territory this week,
leading U.S. President Donald Trump to vow retaliation.
    
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which includes China and a range of emerging
and developed markets from across the region, fell 0.3%.
    Trade-sensitive Singaporean stocks fell as much as
1%, with index heavyweights United Overseas Bank Ltd
and DBS Group Holdings Ltd slipping up to 1.4% each. 
    The Philippines stocks rose on plans to ease the lockdown in
Manila, with the local benchmark extending its rally to a
third day and rising up to 1.5%. Big-cap financials BDO Unibank
Inc and Security Bank Corp added as much as
9.3% and 5.4%, respectively.
    Indonesian local media here
 reported that plans were underway to impose "new normal"
protocols across four provinces, including Jakarta, aimed at
increasing productivity even as COVID-19 cases continue to
surge.
    The benchmark was up for a fourth session and hit
its highest level in nearly two months, with healthcare and
consumer discretionary stocks contributing to most of the gains.
    Vietnamese equities rose 0.4%, with the real estate
sector leading gains. 
    Shares in Thailand edged lower while Malaysia
 was flat. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0327 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2,505.87      2,515.24     -0.37
  Bangkok          1,333.74      1,337.51     -0.28
  Manila           5,645.72      5,570.22     1.36
  Jakarta          4,739.345     4,716.185    0.49
  Kuala Lumpur     1,457.21      1,457.5      -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh       864.07        861.39       0.31
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2,505.87      3,222.83     -22.25
  Bangkok          1,333.74      1,579.84     -15.58
  Manila           5,645.72      7,815.26     -27.76
  Jakarta          4,739.345     6,299.54     -24.77
  Kuala Lumpur     1,457.21      1,588.76     -8.28
  Ho Chi Minh      864.07        960.99       -10.09
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below