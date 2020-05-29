SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as local economies set to ease curbs, Philippines jumps nearly 5%

Noticias de Mercados
    * Malaysia has reported best month since July 2018
    * Thailand reverses course, up 0.4%
    * The Philippines posts best daily gain in 2 months

    May 29 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks jumped nearly 5% on
Friday amid last minute buying of blue-chip shares, while most
other Southeast Asian markets closed up as several local
economies are set to re-open after weeks under lockdown. 
     Markets in Southeast Asia largely ignored global concerns
around a Sino-U.S. scuffle over Beijing tightening its control
over Hong Kong, choosing to instead focus on easing mobility
restrictions in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.
 
    In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte eased one of
the world's toughest curbs in its capital Manila.
    Leading gains, the local benchmark closed up 4.8%
with index heavyweights such as BDO UniBank Inc, SM
Investments and Ayala Corp surging between 8.8%
and 11% before the closing bell. 
    Thailand followed suit with announcements of shortened
curfew hours and relaxed restrictions from next week - following
which the benchmark recovered from a 1% drop earlier in
the session to close up 0.4%.
    Consumer Staples led the gains, with convenience store
operator CP All Pcl adding 1.4%. 
    Along the same lines, Indonesian local media here
 reported that plans were underway to impose "new normal"
protocols across four provinces, including Jakarta. 
    The benchmark closed up 0.8%, with consumer
discretionary and consumer staple stocks contributing to most of
the gains.  
    Malaysian stocks ended up 1.1% and had their best
month since July 2018. 
    Heavyweights Hartalega Holdings, Petronas Gas
 and Petronas Dagangan added between 9.4% and
12.6% for the day. 
    Shares in Vietnam jumped on real estate stocks, while
Singapore, down 0.2%, was the sole loser in the region. 
      
For Asian companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2510.75       2515.24      -0.18
  Bangkok          1342.85       1337.51      0.40
  Manila           5838.84       5570.22      4.82
  Jakarta          4753.612      4716.185     0.79
  Kuala Lumpur     1473.25       1457.5       1.08
 Ho Chi Minh       864.47        861.39       0.36
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2019                                      
  Market           Current       End 2018     Pct Move
  Singapore        2510.75       3222.83      -22.09
  Bangkok          1342.85       1563.88      -14.13
  Manila           5838.84       7,466.02     -21.79
  Jakarta          4753.612      6,194.50     -23.26
  Kuala Lumpur     1473.25       1588.76      -7.27
  Ho Chi Minh      864.47        892.54       -3.14
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
