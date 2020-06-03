SE Asia Stocks-Extend rally on rebound hopes; Indonesia, Malaysia up for sixth day

* Singapore and Indonesia rise over 2% in early trade * Potential stimulus helping Philippine market - analyst * Thailand closed for a holiday By Arundhati Dutta June 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets extended multi-day rallies on Wednesday, with banks leading gains in several markets as investors focussed on the prospect of an economic rebound across the region. Several regional economies have reopened this week, mirroring restarts elsewhere that have buoyed stock markets globally. Some analysts also pointed to moves by the Philippines parliament to pass billions of dollars in stimulus as lifting markets there. Chinese companies' purchase of three cargoes of U.S. soybeans soothed worries about the impact of the scuffle over Hong Kong's autonomy on Beijing's trade relations with the United States. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines extended their winning streak for a sixth session, while Singapore was up for a third session. Philippine stocks added as much as 1.1% and hit their highest since mid-March, including gains for big cap financials such as BDO Unibank Inc and Security Bank Corp . "This may actually be due to the potential passage into law of government fiscal stimulus," said Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at the UnionBank of the Philippines, referring to the local market defying global uncertainties. Both Singapore and Indonesia rose more than 2% in early trade. The indices were lifted by financials which contributed to nearly half the latter's gains. In Singapore, DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained nearly 5%, while Indonesia's PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was up 5.6%. Shares in Malaysia and Vietnam inched higher, while markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS 0352 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2657.32 2611.63 1.75 Manila 6110.6 6025.17 1.42 Jakarta 4896.166 4847.507 1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1510.1 1507.69 0.16 Ho Chi Minh 875.64 874.8 0.10 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2657.32 3222.83 -17.55 Manila 6110.6 7,815.26 -21.81 Jakarta 4896.166 6,299.54 -22.28 Kuala Lumpur 1510.1 1588.76 -4.95 Ho Chi Minh 875.64 960.99 -8.88 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)