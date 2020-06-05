SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Malaysia mark best week in a decade on recovery hopes

* Singapore, Philippines gain about 10% over the week * Thailand gains most in a week since April 10 * Philippine snaps 7-day win streak By Arundhati Dutta June 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, booking strong weekly gains, as easing coronavirus restrictions and a clutch of stimulus support fed hopes for an economic recovery. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines marked their best week in more than a decade, while the Thai bourse posted its biggest weekly gain since April this year. Over the week, regional governments reopened their coronavirus-stricken economies by easing mobility curbs, with multi-billion dollar stimulus packages in Indonesia and Philippines also boosting sentiment. Leading the gains on Friday, Singapore shares jumped 1.6% as financial and industrial sectors advanced. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings firmed 4.7%, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd strengthened 2%. The city-state's benchmark gained nearly 10% over the week, its biggest weekly jump since May 2009. Thai stocks rose 1.8% on Friday and nearly 7% this week, as the heavyweight energy sector gained on the back of higher oil prices. Philippine shares lost 0.8% on Friday, ending their seven-session winning run. They added 11% this week. Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, said investors were booking profits after a rally that saw index add nearly 20% in seven days. The index has gained about 60% since it hit a near decade low in March. Indonesian shares posted a weekly rise of 4.1%, boosted by fiscal measures announced by the government earlier in the week. Malaysia's benchmark index edged lower on Friday, snapping a seven-day winning streak. The index, however, firmed 5.6% over the week, its biggest weekly gain since March 2008. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2751.5 2707.2 1.64 Bangkok 1435.7 1411.01 1.75 Manila 6465.13 6517.49 -0.80 Jakarta 4947.782 4916.704 0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1556.33 1561.84 -0.35 Ho Chi Minh 886.22 883.9 0.26 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2751.5 3222.83 -14.62 Bangkok 1435.7 1579.84 -9.12 Manila 6465.13 7,815.26 -17.28 Jakarta 4947.782 6,299.54 -21.46 Kuala Lumpur 1556.33 1588.76 -2.04 Ho Chi Minh 886.22 960.99 -7.78 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)