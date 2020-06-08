SE Asia Stocks-Most extend rally as U.S. jobs report spurs rebound hopes

* Indonesia leads gains with 2.5% jump * Singapore, Thailand up for 6th day * Thailand, Vietnam hit their highest levels since late Feb By Arundhati Dutta June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks jumped more than 2% on Monday as the country began to ease coronavirus-led curbs, while other Southeast Asian markets also gained on prospects of an improved global economic rebound following an unexpected jump in U.S. jobs numbers. The regional markets rose for most of last week as global appetite for risk improved and several of its economies began returning to business after weeks under a lockdown, aided by government stimulus.. The Indonesian benchmark gained up to 2.5% and hit its highest in three months, as investors cheered reports that the capital city of Jakarta was re-emerging from the lockdown. The financial sector accounted for nearly half the index's gains, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk rising 2.4%. Shares in Singapore gained as much as 1.3% and also touched their highest level in three months. Heavyweight conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, up 3.7%, was among the top percentage gainers in the index. The Thai and Vietnamese indexes each hit their highest since late February. A jump in oil prices helped Thailand's prominent energy sector, with PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl climbing 3.8% and 6.8%, respectively. Singapore and Thai indexes were up for a sixth session, while Vietnam extended gains to a fourth session. Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0330 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2784.74 2751.5 1.21 Bangkok 1454.07 1435.7 1.28 Manila 6515.05 6465.13 0.77 Jakarta 5066.528 4947.782 2.40 Ho Chi Minh 898.94 886.22 1.44 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2784.74 3222.83 -13.59 Bangkok 1454.07 1579.84 -7.96 Manila 6515.05 7,815.26 -16.64 Jakarta 5066.528 6,299.54 -19.57 Ho Chi Minh 898.94 960.99 -6.46 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)