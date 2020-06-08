Noticias de Mercados
June 8, 2020 / 4:32 AM / in 29 minutes

SE Asia Stocks-Most extend rally as U.S. jobs report spurs rebound hopes

Arundhati Dutta

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Indonesia leads gains with 2.5% jump 
    * Singapore, Thailand up for 6th day
    * Thailand, Vietnam hit their highest levels since late Feb

    By Arundhati Dutta
    June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks jumped more than 2% on
Monday as the country began to ease coronavirus-led curbs, while
other Southeast Asian markets also gained on prospects of an
improved global economic rebound following an unexpected jump in
U.S. jobs numbers.
    The regional markets rose for most of last week as global
appetite for risk improved and several of its economies began
returning to business after weeks under a lockdown, aided by
government stimulus..
    The Indonesian benchmark gained up to 2.5% and hit
its highest in three months, as investors cheered reports that
the capital city of Jakarta was re-emerging from the
lockdown. 
    The financial sector accounted for nearly half the index's
gains, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk rising 2.4%. 
    Shares in Singapore gained as much as 1.3% and also
touched their highest level in three months. Heavyweight
conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, up 3.7%,
was among the top percentage gainers in the index. 
    The Thai and Vietnamese indexes each hit
their highest since late February. A jump in oil prices helped
Thailand's prominent energy sector, with PTT Pcl and
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl climbing 3.8% and
6.8%, respectively.
    Singapore and Thai indexes were up for a sixth session,
while Vietnam extended gains to a fourth session. 
    Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday.     
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0330 GMT
  Change on the                                    
 day                                       
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       2784.74      2751.5      1.21
  Bangkok         1454.07      1435.7      1.28
  Manila          6515.05      6465.13     0.77
  Jakarta         5066.528     4947.782    2.40
 Ho Chi Minh      898.94       886.22      1.44
                                           
  Change so far                            
 in 2020                                   
  Market          Current      End 2019    Pct Move
  Singapore       2784.74      3222.83     -13.59
  Bangkok         1454.07      1579.84     -7.96
  Manila          6515.05      7,815.26    -16.64
  Jakarta         5066.528     6,299.54    -19.57
  Ho Chi Minh     898.94       960.99      -6.46
 
    

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below