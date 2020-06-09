Noticias de Mercados
June 9, 2020 / 4:24 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 25 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore set for longest winning streak since March 2019

Arundhati Dutta

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    * Singapore, Thailand rise for 7th session
    * Malaysia to restart nearly all economic activity
    * Vietnam up for fifth day 

    By Arundhati Dutta
    June 9 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday, putting
them on course for their longest winning streak since March last
year, while Malaysia gained over 2% after saying it would
restart nearly all economic activity after months under
coronavirus-related curbs.
    With gains on developed markets driving stock markets
globally higher, Thai shares were also set for their longest
rally since June 2019 and Indonesian equities extended gains to
a third day.
    The Indonesian market has been the region's worst hit in the
coronavirus crisis, still down 19% for the year so far, despite
a recovery across the region that has taken Malaysia close to
positive territory for 2020 and limited the Bangkok and Ho Chi
Minh exchanges to single-digit percentage losses. 
    Malaysian stocks gained up to 2.2% on Tuesday after
a long holiday weekend and hit their highest since Jan. 22.
Malaysia Airports Holdings was the top gainer with a
rise of 8.2%.
    The country said on Sunday it would reopen for business and
allow interstate travel from June 10, and that the coronavirus
outbreak was "successfully" under control.
    Singapore shares climbed as much as 1.1% to their
highest since mid-March. Sembcorp Industries surged
34.6% and was on track for its best day on record after a
proposed demerger from loss-making rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine
. 
    Thai shares climbed for a seventh session in a row,
with consumer staples being the biggest winners on the index. 
    Indonesian stocks firmed up to 1%, with financials
and consumer staples accounting for nearly a third of the
benchmark index's gains. 
    Vietnamese equities advanced for a fifth day,
underpinned by consumer staples and industrials. 
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0418 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2828.65       2796.97      1.13
  Bangkok          1447          1438.66      0.58
  Manila           6528.14       6514         0.22
  Jakarta          5090.535      5070.561     0.39
  Kuala Lumpur     1579.86       1556.33      1.51
 Ho Chi Minh       904.62        899.92       0.52
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2828.65       3222.83      -12.23
  Bangkok          1447          1579.84      -8.41
  Manila           6528.14       7,815.26     -16.47
  Jakarta          5090.535      6,299.54     -19.19
  Kuala Lumpur     1579.86       1588.76      -0.56
  Ho Chi Minh      904.62        960.99       -5.87
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below