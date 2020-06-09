SE Asia Stocks-Most erase early gains to halt rally; Malaysia rises

* Singapore, Thailand snap longest winning streak in around a year * Malaysia to restart nearly all economic activity from Wednesday * Vietnam halts 4-day rally By Arundhati Dutta June 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets erased early gains to close lower on Tuesday, putting an end to multi-session rallies, while Malaysian stocks gained after the country decided to restart economic activity after a months-long lockdown. Singapore and Thailand indices before pausing had posted their longest winning streak in around a year, adding around 10% and 8%, respectively, over six days. Leading the fall, Thai shares closed 2.1% lower with a drop in oil prices pushing the country's prominent energy sector sharply lower. Sector heavyweights PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl lost over 4%, each. Singapore shares lost 0.1%, with conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd shedding 3.3% to become one of the top percentage losers. Losses in communication services pushed Indonesia's benchmark 0.7% lower, with Telekomunikasi Indonesia declining 2.8%. Vietnam shares snapped a four-day rally, with financials leading losses, even as the government said it plans to allow a resumption of flights to and from countries that have had no cases of coronavirus for 30 days. On the upside, Malaysian shares, which opened after an extended weekend, hit their highest close since Jan. 22 after the government said on Sunday it would reopen nearly all economic activity and allow interstate travel from Wednesday. The Philippine benchmark hit its highest close since early March, with communication services stocks among the top percentage gainers on the index. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2794.17 2796.97 -0.10 Bangkok 1408.37 1438.66 -2.11 Manila 6583.84 6514 1.07 Jakarta 5035.055 5070.561 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1575.16 1556.33 1.21 Ho Chi Minh 899.43 899.92 -0.05 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2794.17 3222.83 -13.30 Bangkok 1408.37 1579.84 -10.85 Manila 6583.84 7,815.26 -15.76 Jakarta 5035.055 6,299.54 -20.07 Kuala Lumpur 1575.16 1588.76 -0.86 Ho Chi Minh 899.43 960.99 -6.41 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)