SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia plunge as stimulus, COVID concerns weigh

By Arundhati Dutta June 10 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks sank more than 3% on Wednesday as investors worried a proposed $26 billion stimulus package was running into political trouble, while Indonesian markets plunged after a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases. The Philippines main index fell to its lowest in nearly a decade in March, as it joined dozens of countries in imposing a strict lockdown. It has gained back about 60% since as the measures were eased and markets globally recovered. The latest signs on the domestic economy showed imports and exports both sinking by more than 50% in April, an indication of the scale of the collapse in output under the lockdowns. Local media here also reported that the Department of Finance (DOF) had judged a proposed 1.3 trillion peso ($26.09 billion) stimulus package which has already been passed by the House of Representatives was "unconstitutional". "This (selling) is healthy. Everyone is waiting for the correction. We need a breather," said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital, referring to Philippine markets. Financial stocks such as Security Bank Corp and BDO Unibank Inc were among the top losers on the index. In Indonesia, the daily coronavirus case count breached the 1,000 mark for the first time, sending the benchmark down more than 2.4%, with financials accounting for over half the losses. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk fell 2%. "There are some concern that Indonesia could face a second wave in number of cases, " said Andry E. Taneli, a portfolio manager at Ciptadana Asset Management in Jakarta. "Indonesian stocks have gained around 13% in the past two weeks, so I expect to see some correction." Singapore, Thai and Vietnamese markets all tracked bigger global markets to trade in positive territory for the day, up by between 0.2% and 0.7%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS T 0605 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2799.52 2794.17 0.19 Bangkok 1417.84 1408.37 0.67 Manila 6439.37 6583.84 -2.19 Jakarta 4912.748 5035.055 -2.43 Kuala Lumpur 1573.38 1575.16 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 901.09 899.43 0.18 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2799.52 3222.83 -13.13 Bangkok 1417.84 1579.84 -10.25 Manila 6439.37 7,815.26 -17.61 Jakarta 4912.748 6,299.54 -22.01 Kuala Lumpur 1573.38 1588.76 -0.97 Ho Chi Minh 901.09 960.99 -6.23 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in BENGALURU; Editing by Patrick Graham)