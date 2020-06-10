SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines sink 2% as stimulus, coronavirus worries weigh

* Thailand considers re-opening more businesses * Indonesia posts biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections * Malaysia, Vietnam flat By Arundhati Dutta June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks plunged on Wednesday after it reported a record surge in coronavirus cases, while the Philippines tumbled on worries that a multi-billion dollar stimulus package might be running into political turmoil. Last week, most countries in Southeast Asia began re-opening their economies after months-long lockdowns, spurring a risk-on sentiment and helping Philippines post gains of about 10%. "This (selling) is healthy. Everyone is waiting for the correction. We need a breather," said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital, referring to the Philippine market. Philippines' main index, fell 2%, after local media here reported Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III deemed a proposed 1.3 trillion peso ($26.09 billion) stimulus package, which has already been passed by the House of Representatives, "unconstitutional". Security Bank Corp fell 5.2% and BDO Unibank Inc dropped 4.5% and were among the top percentage losers on the index. Indonesia's benchmark index fell 2.3%, with financials accounting for around a third of the losses. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shed about 7% and was the biggest drag. The country said daily coronavirus cases breached 1000 for the first time on Tuesday and it recorded its biggest daily increase in infections for a second successive day on Wednesday. "There are some concerns that Indonesia could face a second wave in number of cases, but also global markets saw some correction overnight, which Indonesian markets track, " said Andry E. Taneli, a portfolio manager at Ciptadana Asset Management in Jakarta. In a bright spot, Thai shares rose 0.7%, on plans to re-open more businesses from as early as June 15, as the coronavirus outbreak appeared to be contained. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2800.57 2794.17 0.23 Bangkok 1418.77 1408.37 0.74 Manila 6439.37 6583.84 -2.19 Jakarta 4920.682 5035.055 -2.27 Kuala Lumpur 1575.27 1575.16 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 900 899.43 0.06 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2800.57 3222.83 -13.10 Bangkok 1418.77 1579.84 -10.20 Manila 6439.37 7,815.26 -17.61 Jakarta 4920.682 6,299.54 -21.89 Kuala Lumpur 1575.27 1588.76 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 900 960.99 -6.35 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)