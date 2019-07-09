Peru gives Southern Copper construction permit on delayed copper project

LIMA, July 9 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp said on Tuesday it has received a construction permit for its long-delayed $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine project in Peru, but stressed that work would not begin until it gains more support from local residents.

Southern Copper has spent years waiting for the final green light that consecutive governments had declined to give because of fears it would revive deadly protests that first derailed the project in 2011.

