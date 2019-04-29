Noticias de Mercados
April 29, 2019

Southern Copper says first quarter net profit drops 17.5 pct

LIMA, April 29 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp’s net profit fell 17.5 percent to $388.2 million in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, as lower metal prices weighed on sales, the company said on Monday.

The company’s copper production rose 11.6 percent year-on-year in the Jan-March period, but net sales slipped 4.8 percent, Southern Copper said in its earnings statement. It added that it expects the Peruvian government to issue a construction license for its long-delayed Tia Maria project in coming months. (Reporting By Marco Aquino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

