Spain's FCC says cooperating with justice in Panama corruption case

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC said on Thursday that a High Court investigation linked to 82 million euros ($91.50 million) in payments made in Panama relates to events that took place before the current board came into power.

The current board and controlling shareholders have been cooperating with judicial authorities in the case, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8961 euros