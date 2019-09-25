UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

(Adds company news item)

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Banco Santander SA said on Tuesday it had completed a review of the goodwill ascribed to its UK unit and had determined an impairment of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

TELEFONICA

Spain’s telecommunications giant Telefonica has hired JP Morgan as an advisor to buy Brazil’s Oi’s mobile business, Expansion reported on Wednesday.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE

Spanish auto components maker CIE Automotive said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Italian group Somaschini for 79.6 million euros ($87.55 million).

