Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NATURGY, ENAGAS, RED ELECTRICA

Spanish watchdog CNMC has approved the formula that will cut the fixed rates of return on the transport and distribution of gas and electricity, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola is looking for expansion opportunities in Brazil and will participate in government energy auctions, Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Galan said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

UNICAJA

Unicaja backs away from selling its fund management company Unigest, Spanish newspaper Expansion said.

VIDRALA

The designer and manufacturer of glass bottles said it is in talks over the sale of its manufacturing activity in Belgium. The transaction is expected to close in the next months.

