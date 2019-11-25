Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RED ELECTRICA

Spanish utility said on Friday that Red Electrica Internacional and Grupo Energia Bogota reached a deal to jointly and equally buy 100% of Argo Energia. REE will pay 382 million euros at current exchanges rates for its 50% stake.

MEDIASET, MEDIASET ESPANA

French media giant Vivendi is in talks to sell back to Mediaset two-thirds of its 29% stake in the Italian broadcaster at 2.77 euros per shares plus a compensation as a part of an agreement to settle a three year old legal dispute, two sources close to the matter said.

The two groups are in talks to reach a total price of at least 3.1 per share, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

A Milan judge gave Italian broadcaster and its shareholder Vivendi another week to settle a dispute over plans for a Dutch-based holding to drive Mediaset’s European growth, potentially opening the way to ending a three-year legal battle.

IAG

British Airways and its pilots’ union BALPA reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline’s history, the union said on Friday.

AUDAX RENOVABLES

Spanish renewable energy company said on Sunday that it had signed a contract to transfer stake in its unit Parque Eolico Hinojal to Green Swell.

ACERINOX

Credit Suisse initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a target price of 9.20 euros.

