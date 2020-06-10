Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL, BANCO SANTANDER

Banco Santander Brasil has denied it plans to lay off 20% of its workforce in Brazil as reported by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the bank said in a statement sent to Reuters.

FERROVIAL

Polish construction company, Budimex, announced on Tuesday the sale of up to 1.3 million of its shares, 5% of company’s share capital, by Ferrovial.

AENA

Aena will add the costs of increased COVID-19 safety measures to the airlines’ fees, newspaper Cinco Dias reported.

ACS, FERROVIAL

ACS and Ferrovial compete for a 2 billion euro concession in Washington, Cinco Dias reported.

ACS

ACS has reached an agreement to give up the Port of Aberdeen expansion project due to COVID-19, according to the Spanish newspaper Expansion.

TELEFONICA, ORANGE

Orange seeks a partner to challenge Telefonica on the alarm business, according to Expansion.

GRIFOLS

Berenberg cuts target price to 34 euros from 35 euros.

