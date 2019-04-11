Noticias de Mercados
China's Tianqi Lithium signs accord with Chile's Pampa Group over SQM governance

SANTIAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp has signed an agreement with the majority owner of Chilean miner SQM, the powerful Pampa Group, related to governance of the world’s second-biggest producer of lithium.

Tianqi’s $4.1 billion purchase of a 23.77 percent stake in SQM, which mines lithium used in electric vehicle batteries, went through in December, but the Chinese firm has faced push back from Pampa Group and its head Julio Ponce Lerou.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

