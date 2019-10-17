China's State Grid eyes deals, auctions to expand in Brazil -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chinese power company State Grid is eyeing opportunities to expand in Brazil, where it has already invested $12.4 billion reais since 2010, or 60% of the its non-China investments in the period, said Brazil Chief Executive Chang Zhongjiao.

Zhongjiao told journalists in Rio de Janeiro that State Grid plans to continue investing in Brazil via public concessions, such as a December auction for transmission lines, or new acquisitions. (Reporting by Rodrigo Via Gaier Writing by Gabriela Mello)