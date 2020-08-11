Brazil's Linx in late-stage deal talks with card processor StoneCo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Retail software company Linx SA said on Tuesday it is in final talks for a merger with card processor StoneCo Ltd through its Brazilian unit.

Brazil-based Linx said in a statement there was no certainty that a deal would be reached.

Linx swung to a quarterly loss in June, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, while StoneCo has predicted worsening profit margins in the second quarter, a period that marked the strongest effects of the outbreak.

