UPDATE 1-Equinor sends two vessels to clean up Bahamas oil spill

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two vessels with clean-up equipment and personnel will arrive in the Bahamas within a few days to deal with an oil spill at the South Riding Point terminal damaged by hurricane Dorian, operator Equinor said on Monday.

Equinor shut down operations at the oil storage and transshipment terminal on Grand Bahama on Aug. 31 in preparation for the hurricane, and none of its staff were at the site during the storm.

The company has not yet provided an official assessment of the oil spill, but a picture published on its website showed a damaged onshore tank, with oil on the ground.

Equinor reiterated on Monday that there were no indications of ongoing leaks from tanks, or that the oil spill had reached nearby beaches or the ocean.

