Israeli foodmaker Strauss Q1 profit slips, revenue higher

TEL AVIV, May 25 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group said on Monday first-quarter net profit dipped due to higher taxes but revenue rose on growth in Israel and higher sales of its Sabra dips and spreads in the United States in March.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee, posted adjusted net profit of 171 million shekels ($48 million) in the January-March period, down from 172 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 3% to 2.17 billion shekels, though organic growth excluding foreign exchange effects was 8.1%.

Sales in Israel in March alone jumped 22.8% due to the Passover holiday and the coronavirus outbreak, which caused people to stock up on food.

Coffee sales dropped 5.6% from a year earlier to 844 million shekels, but were up 5% excluding foreign exchange effects. Strauss is one of the market leaders for roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe. In Brazil its Tres Coracoes joint venture is the market leader with a 28.2% share.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 in Brazil is expected to mainly affect business in the second quarter,” the company said, noting the devaluation of the real versus the shekel intensified in the quarter.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture with Pepsico rose 2.8%, or 7.9% excluding foreign exchange effects. Strauss Water sales edged up 0.4%.

Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food industry with a market share of 11.9% in 2019. ($1 = 3.5316 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)