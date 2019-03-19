Sugar merchant Alvean appoints Paulo Roberto de Souza as CEO

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Sugar merchant Alvean said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Gareth Griffiths was stepping down and would be replaced by Paulo Roberto de Souza.

The company said in a statement that de Souza, who was CEO at Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Copersucar for nine years, had been on the board of directors since the company’s inception in 2014.

Alvean, one of the world’s largest sugar traders, is a joint venture formed by U.S. agricultural group Cargill and Brazil’s Copersucar.

The company also named Pedro Geyerhahn as its new chief financial officer following the departure of Stefano Tonti on Feb. 28.

