Brazil's Copersucar sees sugar trade flow reaching equilibrium in 2nd half

PIRACICABA, Brazil, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar, the world’s largest sugar merchant, expects global sugar trade flow to reach an equilibrium between supply and demand in the second half of 2019, which could lead to a price recovery for the sweetener.

According to the company’s strategy director Tomas Caetano Manzano lower sugar production in some of the main producers such as Brazil and Thailand will erase a surplus of 9.9 million tonnes seen in the end of the 2017/18 global crop (Oct-Sept). Manzano sees higher average sugar prices in 2019 than in 2018. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)