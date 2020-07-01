UPDATE 1-July raw sugar delivery totals 4,993 lots, about 254,000 T - ICE

(Includes details of deliveries, comments from traders)

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Physical delivery against the July raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. totaled 4,993 lots, or about 254,000 tonnes, sharply below the record volume seen in the previous expiration, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

The July delivery numbers were the lowest for that contract month since 2014, confirming market expectations for a small amount. The data released by the exchange was in line with information given to Reuters by brokers on Tuesday.

All the sugar to be delivered is from Brazil, where production this year is up more than 50% over last year due to the collapse in ethanol markets after the coronavirus pandemic, which has led mills to allocate much more cane to sugar production and less to ethanol making.

The volume, although relatively small, will add to the strong line-up of vessels in the South American country, which should retake its position as the world’s largest sugar producer from India this year.

The largest deliverer, Brazil’s sugar group Raizen with 3.865 contracts, operates a large terminal at the Santos port delivery point and is well placed to cope with vessel congestion. It will have until mid-September to complete the delivery.

One sugar broker, who asked not to be named, was surprised that Raizen appeared as a deliverer while Asian commodities trader Wilmar International was said to be one of the receivers of the sugar.

The companies are partners in the global sugar trading joint venture RAW, the broker said, so it would make more sense for them to manage that sugar outside of the exchange system.

Raizen and Wilmar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown)