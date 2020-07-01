July raw sugar delivery totals 4,993 lots, about 254,000 T - ICE

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The physical delivery against the July raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. totaled 4,993 lots, or about 254,000 tonnes, sharply below the record volume seen in the previous expiration, exchange data showed on Wednesday. Details on the buyers, sellers and origins of the sugar are below. The price is in cents per lb. SETTLEMENT PRICE: 11.84 PORT LOTS Deliverers ADM Investor Services Brazil Santos 1,128 Goldman Sachs Brazil Santos 3,865 TOTAL: 4,993 Receivers ADM Investor Services Brazil Santos 2,362 SG Americas Securities, LLC Brazil Santos 931 Term Commodities Brazil Santos 1,700 TOTAL: 4,993 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)