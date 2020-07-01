Noticias de Mercados
July raw sugar delivery totals 4,993 lots, about 254,000 T - ICE

    NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The physical delivery against
the July raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. totaled 4,993
lots, or about 254,000 tonnes, sharply below the record volume
seen in the previous expiration,  exchange data showed on
Wednesday.
    Details on the buyers, sellers and origins of the sugar are
below. The price is in cents per lb.
        
 SETTLEMENT PRICE:              11.84     PORT      LOTS
 Deliverers                                         
 ADM Investor Services          Brazil    Santos    1,128
 Goldman Sachs                  Brazil    Santos    3,865
 TOTAL:                                             4,993
 Receivers                                          
 ADM Investor Services          Brazil    Santos    2,362
 SG Americas Securities, LLC    Brazil    Santos    931
 Term Commodities               Brazil    Santos    1,700
 TOTAL:                                             4,993
 
    

 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
