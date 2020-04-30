ICE May raw sugar delivery seen at 44,449 lots, largest on record - traders

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The deliveries against the expiration of the ICE May raw sugar contract reached 44,449 lots, the equivalent to around 2.26 million tonnes, the largest on record for any contract month, two traders told Reuters on Thursday.

Chinese commodities trader COFCO was seen as the largest deliver with a total of 28,456 lots, or around 1.44 million tonnes, with the whole volume likely coming from Brazil. Louis Dreyfus was said to be the top receiver of the sugar with 31,000 lots, or some 1.57 million tonnes. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Franklin Paul)