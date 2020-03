TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp will temporarily suspend operation at its San Cristobal silver-zinc-lead mine in Bolivia and its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Thursday.

The company said it is examining any impact on its earnings for the current business year that ends this month and for the next year, and will disclose information swiftly if needed. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jan Harvey)