Colombia's Grupo Sura posts 33.4 pct drop in Q4 net profit

BOGOTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Colombian investment holding company Grupo SURA reported a 237.7 billion peso ($77.3 million) fourth quarter net profit on Friday, marking a 33.4 percent drop from the same period in 2017.

In a filing with Colombia’s financial regulator, Grupo Sura attributed the fall to the sale of its subsidiary in Chile, along with a change in healthcare policy premiums at its Suramericana insurance unit.

Total income was up 11.6 percent for the October-December period compared with a year earlier, totaling 4.7 trillion pesos.

Full-year net profit was down 7.7 percent to 1.34 trillion pesos versus 2017.

The company has shares in Bancolombia, Grupo Argos , Nutresa, and the pension fund Proteccion , among other companies.

$1 = 3,077.35 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Tom Brown