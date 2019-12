SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil pulpmaker Suzano SA said on Thursday its board approved a 933 million real ($230 million) investment in southeastern state of Espirito Santo.

The company expects to build a toilet paper and paper towels plant with 30,000 tonnes annual capacity, to partially retrofit a pulp production unit and to expand forestry holdings.

$1 = 4.0581 reais Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Jake Spring; Editing by Edmund Blair