BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA on Monday approved the incorporation of Fibria Celulose SA and the change in their company’s name to Suzano S.A., according to a Suzano securities filing.

Suzano bought rival Fibria, the world’s largest eucalyptus pulp producer, last year for 36 billion reais ($9.3 billion) to become itself the world’s largest cellulose producer.

